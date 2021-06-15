In the last hours the arrival of the goalkeeper was made official Esteban Andrada to the Rayados de Monterrey team. After the rumors that placed the Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi in La Pandilla, in the end, the club’s top brass decided to opt for the former Boca Juniors goalkeeper, who will be the shadow of Nahuel Guzmán.
It seems that the Monterrey team already dreams of their staunch rival the Tigres UANL. Almost everything that the feline long pants do, the Rayados seek to do something similar; unfortunately, nothing has worked for them. When the university students signed André-Pierre Gignac, tournaments later the Blue and Whites threw the house out the window to sign Vincent Janssen, who has not had the same drive.
Now, they decided to tell Tiago Volpi, thank you, but not for now, everything in order to bet on the services of an Argentine goalkeeper, Xeneize, and with skills similar to those of the ‘Patón’ Guzmán under the three sticks. Yes, everything is to try to compare a goal like Nahuel so as not to be left behind.
In order to pass over the rival, Rayados from Monterrey He did not skimp on spending just over 8 million dollars to get the services of the 1.94-centimeter-tall goalkeeper, who has not yet arrived at the club and already has the task of being better than Nahuel Guzmán, otherwise, he would end up being a goalkeeper more than passing through the ranks of the northern team, as in the case of Hugo González, Marcelo Barovero, among others.
