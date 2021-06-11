Footballers who have already passed the COVID will receive a single dose of Pfizer, while the rest will be vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen Luis Enrique, in a training session for the national team. / Efe J. VARELA Madrid Friday, June 11, 2021, 10:24



Vaccination day in the Football City of Las Rozas. The expedition of the Spanish soccer team will be vaccinated against the coronavirus this Friday by the Armed Forces. Around 10 in the morning, several Army vehicles have shown up at the Federation headquarters to carry out the vaccination operation.

Footballers and members of the coaching staff who have already passed the covid will receive a single dose Pfizer, while those who have not had the disease will be vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen.

The vaccination of the players and the coaching staff of the soccer team, which has been surrounded by controversy in the last week, is going to be carried out after receiving the approval of the Ministry of Health and with it is intended to facilitate that Spain can play Euro 2020 with full security guarantees, in addition to allowing the national team to compete on equal terms with other participating teams that have already been immunized.

With the vaccination process completed, the team will be ready to debut at the European Championship next Monday (9:00 p.m.) against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.