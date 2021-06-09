From today the General Archive of the Region exhibits the double exhibition ‘Deported Murcians in Nazi concentration camps’ and ‘#StolenMemory’, with which it recovers the biographies of the around 400 Murcians detained by the Germans during World War II . The exhibition proposal, organized to coincide with the International Archives Week, which started this Monday, is accompanied by a program of round tables and conferences that can be followed virtually.

The first meeting will take place today at 12 noon and will be attended by relatives of the Murcians deported to the Nazi camps. It will be moderated by the professor of Anthropology at the University of Murcia (UMU) Klaus Schriewer.

On Monday 14 it will be the turn of the presentation ‘Spaniards deported to the Nazi camps. Context and itineraries’, by the historian Benito Bermejo. It will be followed by ‘Murcians in the forces of free France and in the Resistance’, by Diego Gaspar Celaya (17th); ‘Deported from Murcia: extermination through work’, by professors Fuensanta Escudero and Víctor Egío, from the UMU (day 21); and ‘The slave labor of the Spaniards for the Third Reich’, by the researcher at the University of Lisbon Antonio Muñoz (24th).

For the 28th the round table ‘Investigation, claim and dissemination. The role of historians and regional associations in the knowledge of deportees’. All at 6:00 p.m.