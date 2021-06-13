With the most intense disputes of Together for Change this time concentrated in the PRO, radicalism seeks to take greater relevance in the discussion by the lists and the weight in the decisions of the coalition. After settling in the ballot boxes their interns in the main districts and even with the bids that are maintained within the party, the UCR referents define the strategy with a focus on the province of Buenos Aires: the different sectors agree that the electoral offer in that territory will be key to negotiate places with partners or fight in the primaries.

The talk that Facundo Manes will give this Wednesday at the National Committee generated enthusiasm in the game and support from the actors Together for Change. Even without confirming if he will be a candidate, his presence – and his brother Gastón was conventionally elected by the UCR in March – will try to be used to “appear” in the fight for leadership in the PRO. “I am very happy that the UCR incorporates Manes and I hope I accept being a candidate”Elisa Carrió tweeted this Sunday.

Less than a month and a half after the closing of lists, radicalism faces two inmates at the same time: own supporter and bidding with allies. In the competition for the Province Committee, if there was a coincidence in the speeches and the proposals, it was in the purpose to stand differently in discussions with the PRO. The lack of definition of María Eugenia Vidal – and at this point the perception almost taken as a fact that she will not run in Buenos Aires – strengthened that aspiration, although the lack of a strong figure it worked for the UCR as an obstacle to advance.

Facundo Manes and Marcelo Gallardo at a River Foundation dinner. Photo: Facebook

The ruling party led by Maximiliano Abad, winner in the March internship by an adjusted margin against the sector referenced in Gustavo Posse, Bet that this time Manes will take the step to electoral politics and will be a candidate. Alfredo Cornejo, head of the UCR, came out to promote as a letter to the neuroscientist that stretches the determination.

“Facundo is a figure of renewal, fresh, that was not linked to the provincial or national government of Change. That should be the profile ”, argued the former president of Mendoza and current deputy, and proposed Manes to head the list. If confirmed, one of the campaign axes of the Frente de Todos would be annulled, focused on the efforts of Mauricio Macri and Vidal, in accordance with that view.

Not only Cornejo encourages this application: also Gerardo Morales, Mario Negri and Ernesto Sanz, who had been involved in the Buenos Aires intern to support Abad. In turn I could count on him support of a PRO sector for which it would function as a way out of the conflict over the possible candidacy of Diego Santilli. Per case for Jorge Macri, the most emphatic in the rejection of the landing of the Buenos Aires vice chief.

“In most of the strong provinces where we can win we are going to lead, but to balance the internal power you have to fight in Buenos Aires”, Recognized one of the referents on the discussion with the PRO. He was referring to the conditions in principle more favorable for the UCR in Mendoza (Cornejo are at the top of the list for senators and Julio Cobos for Deputies), Córdoba (possibly with Negri) and Santa Fe (José Corral and Mario Barletta). Even so, the preponderance of the PRO in the city and province of Buenos Aires, with the underlying dispute between Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the leadership of that space, grabs attention and centrality Together for Change.

Gustavo Posse



With a contrasting gaze on Manes, without the expectation that this time he will decide to be a candidate, Posse prepares the endorsements and the assembly of the lists to compete in the primaries in tandem with Emilio Monzó and leaders of Peronism. The mayor of San Isidro was willing to leave the municipality to head the ballot. “We are going to build a plural list, of very strong belonging to Together for Change, absolutely from Buenos Aires with a national project for the province ”, he told Clarion. In the March intern, he was supported by Martín Lousteau, although Posse distances himself from the proximity of the national senator with Rodríguez Larreta. For instance, he rejects the “dispatch” of City leaders, in reference to Santilli.