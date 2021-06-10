The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) banned marketing of an olive oil and a disinfectant used in the food industry for being illegal products.

Through Provision 4011/2021 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, the control body determined that it is prohibited “the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization” throughout the country of “Olive Oil, brand ‘Monte Olivo’, Health & Good Taste, Origin: San Rafael, Mendoza, RNE 3314257, RPNA 13624389, First Extra Virgin Cold Pressed”.

The measure was ordered because there are no establishment and product records, but also because “be falsely labeled by exhibiting on the label a non-existent RNE and RNPA number, resulting in consequence to be an illegal product “.

In the grounds, it was specified that the proceedings were initiated as a result of a consumer claim before the Department of Sanitary and Nutritional Surveillance of Foods of the National Food Institute (INAL) in relation to the commercialization of this oil that “would not comply with the current food regulations “.

In the complaint, the consumer indicated that “the product would have an uncharacteristic smell and taste.” Faced with this action, the Department of Food Hygiene of the province of Mendoza determined that the product was not registered.

Meanwhile, through Provision 4012/2021, the ANMAT also prohibited “the use, commercialization and distribution” throughout the country of “all presentations and all batches of the product labeled as: ‘QUATERNARY AMMONIUM FOR USE IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY , brand BACTER ACTION BIOPLAS – Variety HERBAL ‘”, for being an adulterated household product.

The investigation began with a complaint made to the Household Sanitary Service by the CLP firm, which sells chemical cleaning products.

In the presentation, the company reported on “the adulteration of a product of its ownership, where it detected that the firm identified on the label as INSUMOS QUÍMICOS BIOPLAS, would have accessed its products, subsequently removing the original labels, replacing them with other paper labels in which the brand of the complainant firm, BACTER ACTION (Variety: HERBAL) is maintained and the name BIOPLAS is added “.

Quaternary ammonium compounds are substances widely used in disinfectants used in the food industry to sanitize surfaces and facilities.

