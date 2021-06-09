The National Administration of Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology (ANMAT) prohibited the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization in the whole country of an oat-based food for lack of product registration and for being “falsely” labeled gluten-free.

Through provision 4014/2021, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, it was resolved to prohibit “the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization throughout the national territory of the products: ‘Fine Rolled Oats, Gluten Free, RNPA: EX – 2021 – 00766151-GDEBA-DIYPAMDAGP ‘, and’ Rolled Oats, Gluten Free, RNPA: EX – 2021 -00242429-GDEBA-DIYPAMDAGP ‘”.

As reported in the regulations, both products are of the “Yin Yang” brand, made by Dietética Científica Sociedad Anónima Comercial Industrial Financiera Inmobiliaria, RNE No. 010225231, and was withdrawn from the market for “lack of product registration and for being falsely labeled when the attribute of Gluten-Free Foods was consigned on the label, thus turning out to be illegal. “

In the fundamentals it was specified that the actions were initiated from several consumer inquiries made before the Department of Sanitary and Nutritional Surveillance of Foods of the National Food Institute (INAL) in relation to the gluten-free attribute of the products.

From the investigation it emerged that the Directorate of Industries and Food Products (DIPA) of the Ministry of Agrarian Development of the province of Buenos Aires reported that the firm had already been warned that the products could not contain the attribute “gluten-free” because, according to the Argentine Food Code, oatmeal is an incompatible cereal with that definition.

The ANMAT through its website has already communicated to the celiac population that the company name Dietética Científica SACI Fin Inm has started the preventive withdrawal of the national market of the questioned products.

It should be clarified that they do not represent any risk for the population that is not celiac.

However, the provision specified that “in order to protect the health of the celiac population, against the consumption of illegal products, whenever it concerns food products that contain wheat, oats, barley or rye (TACC) and that have the The legend ‘Gluten Free’ without corresponding said attribute is that the INAL Food Regulation Rectory Department recommends to prohibit the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization in all the national territory of the referred products “.

The decision was communicated to the provincial governments and the City of Buenos Aires, as well as to the different chambers of supermarkets.

GRB