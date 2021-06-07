British tourists crowd Portuguese airports and vaccination centers to return to their country before four in the morning on Tuesday, and thus avoid a ten-day quarantine. The London criterion change Regarding trips to Portugal, he irritated his Government, has outraged tourists and companies in the sector, who have called an act of show of force for the 23rd.

In Parliament, during an appearance by the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, deputies from his party asked him about the justification for the sudden change, because 12 cases of the Indian variant with the K17N mutation, identified in Nepal, have been detected in Portugal, while that in the United Kingdom there were three times more cases.

The frustrations about government policy are diverse. Why don’t you publish the analyzes on which you base your decisions about tourist destinations? Asked another deputy. Labor spokesman for Health, Jonathan Ashworth, asked him why he has decided that masks are not necessary in schools when secondary schools have the highest increase in infections with the new variant.

But this tuesday vaccination begins among those over 25 years of ages. 76% of adults have already received the first dose and 52% both. 600,000 vaccines are injected daily. And “we know that the vaccine has broken the link between infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Hancock said. “Despite the increase in cases (with Delta or India), hospitalizations have remained more or less the same”, he claimed.

It reported that among 464 treated in emergencies in the week ending June 3, 126 were admitted (83 without vaccine, 28 with one dose, 3 with two, others without data). The minister’s triumphalist style created problems for him in 2020 and may be caused by the public poll on government management that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced for 2022, but is now a messenger of good news.

Second dose



In Bolton, the initial focus of the new variant, the cases with tests are already decreasing. Hancok hopes that the high school students, who returned to the classroom this Monday after the mid-term break, will continue to take two tests a week at home before going to their schools. Such a gallery of good news would indicate that the government will relax restrictions on the 21st. But it is not.

Hancock reproached those who press him to postpone the opening because they do not wait for the latest data. The schedule is tight. The prime minister is this week’s host of the Group of the Seven richest countries in the West. On Monday he has to advance his verdict. In those few hours of attention to domestic affairs, Johnson will evaluate the new science needed to make his decision.

Former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt asked Hancock if what the government is really debating are the deadlines to achieve a greater number of vaccinated with the two doses. To complete the picture of the great unknown, a deputy asked him the level of response of the vaccines to the Delta variant, in its first and second doses. The minister did not remember the figures.

He had stated, however, that the second dose is very important. A clinical trial recently published in ‘The Lancet’ confirmed that vaccines offer very little protection to the Indian variant after the first dose, relative to the original strain, on the basis of which existing vaccines were devised. It is minor but satisfactory after the second.

After reducing the time between the two doses from twelve to eight weeks, its scientists assure the Government that reducing it below eight would weaken its potency. It is constrained to rapidly increase vaccination with the second doses. From this lack of clarity about the circumstances of the epidemic would derive its ambiguity about the early relaxation of restrictions.