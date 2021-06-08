The third mate of the Russian trawler Amur, who was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of mismanagement of the vessel, resulting in the death of three Japanese citizens, faces up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen (about $ 10,000). This is reported on June 8 TASS with reference to the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo.

The department also said that on Tuesday the arrested Pavel Dobriansky was taken to the prosecutor’s office of the city of Asahikawa.

On May 28, Japan began to analyze the reasons for the collision of the Russian trawler “Amur” with a fishing schooner from Japan, as a result of which three Japanese sailors were killed. According to the agency Kyodo, the specialists intend to study the Amur building on Friday. The day before, a similar procedure was carried out with respect to a Japanese fishing vessel.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 26, near the Japanese island of Hokkaido in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, a Japanese ship weighing almost 10 tons and a Russian “Amur” weighing 662 tons collided. After the accident, a Japanese schooner with five people on board capsized. The collision killed three people.

IN press service The Far Eastern Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified that the collision took place in conditions of poor visibility. Heavy fog was observed in the area.

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo expressed its condolences in connection with the death of the fishermen. The diplomats said that they are in constant contact with the Japanese side.