The fine for violating the ban on the use of urban infrastructure in Moscow parks will be 4,000 rubles. This is reported on Sunday, June 13, “RIA News“With reference to the head of the Main Control Directorate of the capital, Evgeny Danchikov.

“Compliance with the decree of the mayor of Moscow is mandatory in the parks. Employees of the police, Rosgvardia and the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections of Moscow. Checks are regular, they are ongoing, including with the use of CCTV cameras, ”Danchikov said.

According to him, even if there is no order on the spot, the violation will be established by surveillance cameras – “a police outfit will be called and the violators will be brought to justice.”

Earlier that day, Rospotrebnadzor said that during inspections of the implementation of measures on COVID-19 on June 12 and 13 in Moscow, violations were detected in more than 20% of cases at catering and transport facilities.

A few days ago, the number of new cases of coronavirus began to grow in Moscow. On June 12, the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the situation had deteriorated sharply over the past week.

In this regard, he signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June. In addition, the city authorities recommended that employers switch to a remote mode of work at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It also became known that from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s rooms, food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended in Moscow. In addition, the capital’s playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and natural areas will be closed from June 13 to June 20.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone.

Currently, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian Federation: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

