The Amorebieta, newly promoted to Second Division, aims to be the next destination of Gaizka Larrazábal, who already knows from the mouth of the sports director Miguel Torrecilla that he must find equipment, despite having two more years of contract with Real Zaragoza.

Larrazabal, 23 years old, does not have still one formal offer from Amorebieta, but the Biscayan club intends to form a squad with only Basque footballers and the extreme fits into his project, always according to very tight salary conditions, which will force Zaragoza to a agreed compensation or an assignment paying him part of his file.

Gaizka Larrazábal, a recurring endeavor of the former sports director Lalo Arantegui, arrived at La Romareda last October 1 with the letter of freedom from the Athletic Bilbao and signed a contract for three seasons with Zaragoza. The Ibaigane club kept a buyback option of one million euros that it will not exercise under any circumstances.

In addition to Larrazábal, Turret aims to achieve a agreement for the termination of its contracts with the Slovenian Vuckic, one of the great fiascos in the history of Real Zaragoza, Atienza and Javi Ros, while looking for a transfer for James Igbekeme.