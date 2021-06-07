Urbaser truck dedicated to garbage collection.

Urbaser changes hands again. The Spanish company, specialized in street cleaning, waste treatment and water management, has been acquired by the US fund Platinum Equity, as reported in a statement. In return, it will pay 3.5 billion euros to China Tianying, its owner since it bought the firm from ACS in 2016 for a much lower price, about 1.4 billion.

The change of owner will not only mean a geographical leap —from Asia to America. While the Chinese company specialized in urban services, the same sector as Urbaser, the US fund has a large portfolio. Among its 41 investments, there are assets as varied as the NBA team Detroit Pistons or wind turbine manufacturers. In Europe, they are present in the Italian wine producer Fantini Group Vini, the French biscuit manufacturer Biscuit International, the Italian maritime contractor De Wave Group, the Spanish supplier of seafood Iberconsa (specialized in frozen hake and prawns, based in Vigo) and the European vacation rental group Awaze (London).

Citigroup and Banco Santander advise Platinum in the operation, in which the law firm Latham and Watkins is in charge of the legal part. Although there is an agreement between the two companies, the operation is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year, as China Tianying shareholders and regulatory authorities have yet to give it their go-ahead. And there will be no changes at the top of the board of directors: Platinum will continue to trust José María López Piñol as CEO.

With the transaction, Platinum highlights that it is done with one of the largest companies in the sector, with a presence in 25 countries, more than 50,000 employees – although on its website Urbaser reduces that figure to more than 35,000 – and in charge, among other things, from the cleaning of more than eight million kilometers of streets in cities around the world, the maintenance of 25 million square kilometers of green areas and the management of 133 waste plants.

Founded in 1990, the company is based in Madrid, and its activity consists of three main segments: urban services (waste collection, street cleaning and water management) and municipal and industrial waste treatment. Spain, Chile, Argentina, France and the Nordic countries are its main markets. During the fiscal year ending in 2020, its revenues were about 2.3 billion euros.

Platinum, based in Beverly Hills (California, USA), was founded by tycoon Tom Gores, born in Israel although he moved to the United States with his family when he was four years old. Until now, it competed in the acquisition process with two other interested funds: Stonepeak and Elliot. Urbaser is now confident of accelerating its growth and geographical expansion at the hands of Gores, 56, who, according to Forbes, is ranked 486th among the largest fortunes on the planet. with a net worth of 5.800 million dollars (about 4.800 million euros). Among the operations that have brought profits in recent times is the sale of the newspaper San Diego Union-Tribune, from which it was disposed of in 2011 for $ 110 million, just two years after acquiring it for less than half that price.