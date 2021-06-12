The architects Talia Dombriz and Daniel Diedrich, responsible for the rehabilitation project, in front of the residential building of the Italian Embassy in Madrid. KIKE TO

The Italian Embassy in Madrid is not one of those buildings that go unnoticed. The palace that overlooks Juan Bravo street, a few meters from Paseo de la Castellana, is one of the most emblematic of Madrid. But few notice a little secret. In the back garden, and with one of the facades facing Lagasca street, there is a second building that once housed the service personnel of the Marquises of Amboage, the first owners. Over the years it has almost fallen into disuse, but a project now plans to recover the original houses. They will be five hundred-year-old floors, but with almost zero consumption thanks to a model energy rehabilitation.

More information

The plan is one of those that stand out in the guide that the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (Idae) and the Superior Council of Colleges of Architects recently presented to promote energy rehabilitation. In the DMDV Arquitectos studio, in charge of the project, they are clear about the reason: “It shows that it is possible to reconcile a historic restoration of a building and its energy rehabilitation in the same construction process,” says architect Daniel Diedrich. It also stands out that the flats will go from a G energy certification (the worst on the scale of letters that measures the efficiency of buildings in Spain) to an A, the best. No other example collected in the adventure guide such a big jump.

The secondary building of the Embassy is actually the first that had the property. It began to be built in 1912 and the works lasted a year (the main palace would be built between 1914 and 1917). When accessing the ground floor and seeing the open space with soaring ceilings, it is easy to imagine its original use as a chochera. A carriage could, through two high doors, enter from the street to the center of the garden. Less predictable is what is above: two floors and a mezzanine (a later addition that will disappear with the restoration) with ramshackle-looking apartments. They have nothing to do with the outer shell, built according to the taste of the time in a neo-baroque and French style, which did not prevent the Italian Legation from being installed here in 1939.

Each apartment will have a terrace and parts of the roofs of the building will also be used to install solar panels. KIKE TO

Currently, they explain at the Embassy, ​​only two of those homes are occupied by their employees. A waste in one of the most coveted areas of Madrid. In fact, from its windows and terraces you can see Lagasca 99, a development that once marked a milestone in the capital’s luxury: one of its flats was paid at 18,000 euros per square meter. To this is added another waste, the environmental one, taking into account the poor energy rating. The last time the building was renovated, according to the project’s memory, was in the sixties. And some subsequent patches have not remedied the worst possible combination for a home: outdated HVAC systems and windows that escape cold or heat.

Hermetic houses

In about a year, how long the architects think the project will take, that will change. By not being able to make modifications to the façade, due to having the maximum patrimonial protection, the plan is to “cover” the inside of the houses to improve their isolation. In fact, the project wants to achieve the Passivhaus seal, a more demanding private certificate than the Spanish energy rating. To do this, explains Talia Dombriz, the other soul of DMDV, it will be necessary to achieve literally airtight floors, which will be verified by injecting air under pressure to verify that it does not leak. A process, the architect abounds, that “requires rigor both in the project and in the work”, so “it is very important that [los clientes] be convinced ”.

In this case they are. “We believe that the policy of environmental sustainability and the efficient management of resources require not only large agreements, but also small gestures, but concrete and visible,” says the Italian Ambassador, Riccardo Guariglia. The diplomat points out other gestures that the Legation has carried out, such as the progressive elimination of plastics or the reforestation of a forest. “For the Public Administration, being more sustainable is not only an obligation, but an opportunity to promote good habits and lifestyles that are more respectful of the environment and of ourselves”, completes Federico Balsani, administrative director of the Embassy and responsible for the draft.

Recreation of one of the future homes provided by the DMDV Arquitectos studio. THE COUNTRY

This rehabilitation is more than a gesture. The budget is around 1.8 million, which will be nourished by the Farnesina Verde program, with which the Italian Foreign Ministry finances the renovations of its buildings. Although it is not comparable with a residential building to use, Diedrich points out that a rehabilitation of this type for individuals “is affordable but costs money.” Dombriz compares it to the efficiency letters for appliances. “Even paying 100 euros more for a refrigerator, then you are saving 20 years,” he illustrates.

According to the planned plan, the building’s consumption savings is calculated at 90%. This results from combining aerothermal energy – capable of a unit similar to air conditioning to heat or cool a floor and at the same time provide hot water – with solar panels. Installing a sufficient amount on the upper decks, without them being seen from the street so as not to alter the heritage value, the architects believe that zero consumption would be reached. Of course, for the first time since the servants of the Marquis of Amboage settled here more than a century ago, the building will no longer be responsible for carbon dioxide emissions.

Five apartments with up to six rooms with a terrace, views of a garden, an exceptional location and an almost zero electricity bill are about to become a reality. There is no reason to ask: they will be for the Embassy staff.