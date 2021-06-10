The diagnosis is similar, but the City and the Province – again – have different strategies to define how the restrictions will continue to reduce the advance of the second wave of coronavirus in the AMBA as of Saturday, when the current DNU expires.

Both sides of General Paz observe a drop in the number of infections and hospitalizations that they consider auspicious. Both districts are excited about the prospect of leave the high epidemiological alarm rating and become a high-risk area epidemiological reason why they would have agreed with the Nation that the new sanitary DNU be published this Friday. The City intends to extend the hours of night circulation; the Province would only allow flexibility on weekends. Differences on back to school continue.

The subject was discussed in the new meeting of just over an hour between the heads of Cabinets of the two jurisdictions, Carlos Bianco and Felipe Miguel, in the office of Santiago Cafiero, this Thursday afternoon at Casa Rosada. However, Governor Axel Kicillof and Head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta have different perspectives on how to continue. “There is a long way to go“They pointed out near the host.

Leaving the epidemiological alarm zone could mean a return to full presence in the classroom. Health Minister Carla Vizzotti – who this afternoon headed a new meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa), with her peers from the 24 jurisdictions – reinforced the idea on Wednesday in a dialogue with Radio Con Vos. “The AMBA started in a thousand cases every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days. And it is already reaching 700. Reaching 500 allows you to leave the alarm area and restart school. We are close, not everything has been said, “said the official.

If the City leaves the epidemiological alarm classification, the Executive has defined the return of face-to-face classes in secondary school and extend the hours of night circulation until 11 pm; in addition to making some activities such as gastronomy more flexible, which today -in the papers- must close at 18. It also aspires to announce a tentative date for the return of cinemas and theaters.

If the rate of infections, deaths and occupation of therapies is not enough for the Capital to get out of the alarm, Rodríguez Larreta has defined to make some activities more flexible anyway. It has the endorsement of its Minister of Health Fernan Quirós, which considers that the numbers of infections and hospitalizations are decreasing. In the Capital they do not fully trust the epidemiological criteria set by the Presidency. “They have technical errors,” they say. In the City they explain that the national classification does not take into account the number of tests – the search for asymptomatic patients – nor the temporality of the occupation of beds (if it is downward or upward).

In the Province they have already defined that although the AMBA leaves the alarm zone, for now, the face-to-face classes would not return. Kicillof and those responsible for the Health Portfolio, Daniel Gollan and Nicolás Kreplak, They prefer to limit circulation as much as possible so that the immunization process is completed – which takes 15 to 20 days after vaccination – and excites the ruling party.

“I think for the moment we are not in a position to open any more. There are very high levels of cases and what has been seen is that closing a little has an effect and also opening a little has its effect. I think it would be three or four more weeks to sustain these types of restrictions and see if after that time we have enough immunization to think a different thing, “warned the Buenos Aires deputy minister on Wednesday in an interview with Radio 10.

Bianco, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, denied differences with the City. “The three of us – referring to Cafiero, Miguel and him – agree (…) When the cases increased, we increased the restrictions; when they lowered, some specific restrictions were eliminated,” he told A24. However, he clarified that the “number of therapies is still very high.”

Casa Rosada officials and infectologists who advise the Executive pointed out weeks ago – in line with Kreplak’s approach – that Argentina is one of the few countries that vaccinated with “people outside.” However, in the national Executive they know that the margin for a strict confinement is minimal. Late this afternoon, Vizzotti, Cafiero and the Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra were leading a meeting in Rosada with the specialists.

Not all are differences between the City and the Province. Close to the governor they recognize that the idea of ​​the Province is to continue as before, although they would be willing to relax the “tough” restrictions for the weekends that the government implemented. “We have to regulate reality, what is already happening in the street,” said a member of the Buenos Aires cabinet, alluding to the relative compliance with current restrictions.

Meanwhile, during the meeting of all the country’s health ministers it was decided to ask the National Immunization Commission that defines whether it is necessary to include among the priority population for vaccination pregnant without comorbidities. Although the circulation of the Indian Delta variant of the virus was not discussed, there was consensus on the need to reinforce controls at airports.

Look also