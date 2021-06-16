It all started on October 28, 1956. That day, 65 years ago now, the first official television broadcast in Spain took place. The programming started with an opening speech by Gabriel Arias Salgado, the then Minister of Information, which could only be followed on the only 600 televisions that were in Madrid at that time.

Today, 98.6% of households in Spain have at least one TV, according to the National Statistics Institute, and in many there are two, three … In 2019, Spaniards remained absorbed in front of the television screen an average of 238 minutes a day, almost four hours each day, as revealed by a study by Barlovento Comunicación. In March and April 2020, the hardest months of the health crisis, that average rose to almost six hours a day. Never, since there are data on television consumption in Spain, have such stratospheric figures been reached.

And, although they have been a leading part of living rooms, bedrooms and even kitchens for a long time, they have always dragged a problem. An aesthetic problem. They are usually gadgets with little or no decorative appeal.

Podcast | Television’s journey to become an object of desire

The range Samsung Lifestyle TV is leading the aesthetic revolution that for years the world of televisions has been crying out for. The five products that make up this line are much more than a TV and stand out, in addition to their image and sound quality, for their design and originality. They are attractive televisions. And each of them has been designed for a type of audience.

Catalog of museums and galleries

Art lovers have The Frame, a device that when turned on is a large television, but when turned off, it becomes a painting that perfectly blends in with its surroundings. It has a catalog of more than 1,400 works of art from the best galleries, art galleries and museums in the world, for each one to personalize The Frame to their style or to release a different painting or photograph whenever they want. And the frame is also interchangeable: you can choose in teak, white or brown, with the particularity that they are magnetic, which makes them very easy to change.

“The collection of images in The Frame is fantastic, you can choose still or moving images, paintings or photographs, you can even choose the mat you want to place between the work of art and the frame”, highlights the interior designer Guillermo García- Sickle, who admits to being a huge fan of The Frame. He recognizes that he has one in his magnificent home. And an additional fact: “My house was on the cover of a decoration magazine and there was The Frame. It is such a beautiful TV that you no longer have to hide it, the other way around: you have to show it, “he says. “It’s like a Philippe Starck juicer: you don’t hide it, you show it.”

For lovers of decoration, the Lifestyle TV range has The Serif. It is a television that, in addition to incorporating the latest in Samsung’s QLED technology, boasts a neat and original aesthetic. It is the work of none other than Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec – better known as “the Bouroullec brothers”, the new kings of French design – and not only is it a beautiful and decorative object in itself, but since its launch in 2016 it has become in a coveted collector’s item. In fact, The Serif’s innovative design has been recognized at the 2020 International Forum (iF) Design Awards.

The Serif model, the work of the Bouroullec brothers, has already become a design icon sought after by collectors. Guillermo García-Hoz, interior designer

“This is a very strong commitment, the Bouroullec brothers are a reference in the world of design. The Serif is fantastic. It has a retro touch and at the same time very futuristic. It is very beautiful, it takes up little space visually, it is very slender, elegant, avant-garde, it integrates perfectly. It is a wonderful piece of design that you want to have, ”says García-Hoz.

Also, when you are not watching TV, The Serif also allows your screen to be transformed into a work of art.

The Serif, a television for design lovers, boasts a careful and original aesthetic.

A part of the young public opts for The Sero. It is the first television to rotate, and it is placed in a horizontal or vertical position to be able to adapt well to any type of content. Just move the smartphone to which he connects and The Sero will rotate with him. Vertically allows you to see all the content of the mobile in a giant format, so it is perfect for browsing social networks, viewing photos or TikTok videos recorded vertically, playing games … And with a powerful audio system that offers top quality sound . In addition, The Sero has different modes to adapt to the environment and includes the Ambient Mode + function, which allows the user to create the atmosphere they want.

Vertically, The Sero is perfect for browsing social media, viewing TikTok photos and videos, or gaming.

TVs for outdoor spaces and moviegoers

The Terrace it is one of the most innovative models, capable of withstanding rain or sun. It is a television with great image quality, anti-reflective technology and resistant to water, dust and high temperatures, which makes it perfect for terraces and gardens, for football and barbecue meetings; pool, outdoor dinner and movie …

The Lifestyle TV range is completed with The Premiere, designed for those who want to have their own movie theater at home. A projector with 4K triple laser technology and a powerful sound system, The Premiere allows you to enjoy a screen of up to 130 inches by placing the projector only 24 centimeters away. But it is also not necessary to have a screen, it can be projected directly onto a wall. Its design is minimalist and elegant.

The Premiere allows you to enjoy a screen of up to 130 inches by placing the projector only 24 centimeters away.

“On the outside, all the Lifestyle TV products are magnificent and we interior designers really appreciate being able to finally have beautiful televisions. But inside they are also incredible: they have great definition and image quality, very good sound. You just can’t see that ”, concludes García-Hoz.