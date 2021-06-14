Here is a list of essential accessories for your kitchen that you cannot do without

The kitchen is undoubtedly one of the most important rooms in the house. For everyone, the kitchen is the place where we create dishes for the people we love. Therefore, after having furnished it according to our personal tastes, it is essential to choose the accessories which absolutely cannot be missing.

In this article we have listed a short list of essential items for the kitchen that you absolutely cannot do without.

1. Cooking utensils

Obviously there is no kitchen without utensils. These kits consists of 30 cooking utensils each of which will respond to your culinary needs. The price of this set is € 24.97.

2. Libra

There weight scale it is one of the tools that cannot be missing in your kitchen. Thanks to it, in fact, it is possible to correctly dose all the ingredients that you will use in your delicious recipes. The price is € 20.39.

3. Salad bowl

This accessory will allow you to bring not only your delicious salads to the table but it is also useful for serving vegetables of all kinds. If you are interested in purchasing this salad bowl, the price is € 14.00.

4. Cutting board

The chopping board it is undoubtedly one of the accessories that cannot be missing in the kitchen and essential for your dishes. This trio of cutting boards will be useful for shredding, slicing or cutting food. In addition, you can also use them as a support base for your dough. The price is € 19.38.

5. Potholders and oven mitts

You can use these set of pot holders and oven mitts when preparing food in the microwave, while cooking or barbecuing. In addition to being a useful accessory, the fantasy of these pot holders will bring some joy to the kitchen. You can buy them for the price of € 11.99.

6. Kitchen towels

These colorful kitchen towels can be used daily to dry dishes. In addition, the fantasy and their bright colors will brighten up your kitchen. The price of this tea towel set is € 23.90.

7. Cutlery organizer

If you love order, this is it cutlery holder organizer is what it does for you. In this way you can insert each cutlery in the compartment dedicated to it. You can buy it for the price of € 18.00.