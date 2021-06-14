FC Barcelona is being one of the most active teams in a transfer market that is not yet officially open. So far their best partner has been Manchester City, they have already taken Eric García and Kun Agüero at zero cost, and thanks to Pep Guardiola business between the two clubs could continue.
As reported by the journalist Gerard Romero in RAC1, the Spanish coach would have offered Joan Laporta those players he does not have for next season, seven in total.
First the diary Sunday times indicates a possible exchange involving two players from each team. On the one hand, City would offer Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo in a trick for Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto, two players who in principle do not have in Barcelona and who would land at the Etihad Stadium. And just in case the proposal did not finish convincing in Barcelona, Guardiola would also have suggested Raheem Sterling as a possible piece of the exchange. For a few days the name of the English footballer has been gaining strength at the Camp Nou and it is an option that could be valued.
The citizen team needs to lighten chips and another of the names that the coach put on the table was that of Aymeric Laporte. The central defender of the Spanish team has been left out of the eleven with the arrival of Rubén Dias and Guardiola would not mind doing without his services. In Barcelona, the French duo Untiti – Lenglet has a foot and a half outside the club and Laporte would be a great complement to the rear.
Since RAC1 They add that the other three footballers who do not count for Guardiola and who would not look down on their arrival at FC Barcelona are Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Scott Carson. Three players with whom they intend to make money to finance the two great objectives of the season: Harry Kane and Jack Grealish
We will see if the English and Spanish continue to do business in this market.
