The poor results for the Mexican national team continue. After having achieved victory from penalties against his counterpart from Costa Rica in a match where they were due, later, the action within the field of Tri was in decline. Against the USA they lost the final of the League of Nations, while last Saturday they drew against Honduras in a boring match. Today we review the 5 things that Gerardo Martino must urgently correct towards the Gold Cup.
One of the main mistakes of ‘Tata’ Martino has been to summon players who are not very committed or who are not for the Tricolor. Men like Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Gallardo among others, made it clear that the national jersey weighs on them. The helmsman should start by making a clean within the squad for the golden competition.
One of the points that would help El Tri have more forcefulness is to call Carlos Vela. The Los Angeles FC player has the necessary experience to play any type of match. If the ‘Tata’ is about to call him, at least the ‘Hyena’ will do more than the strikers who are currently within their calls.
Unfortunately, player Edson Álvarez has been confused every time he has to defend the Mexican cause. If they are not own goals, they are errors or fouls that end up compromising the team. Special mention is made in the ‘Machín’, because it is a European element and one of the most recurrent in the calls. Martino must understand that the defender is not for El Tri, regardless of his European step.
In recent days, a lot has been said about Atlético de Madrid not loaning Héctor Herrera any more for the national team. If this were the case, Mexico would be stunned because today he is the best man on the team. He is also the one with whom striker Hirving Lozano best understands.
Coach Gerardo Martino needs to do everything he can to find a replacement that makes the absence of ‘HH’ feel less, that is the task for the Argentine from here to the start of the Gold Cup.
With the naturalization of Rogelio Funes Mori, the news about his possible call to the national team has increased. The controversy has arisen due to the difference of opinion of each one of the fans; however, the ‘Twin’ deserves to be summoned. Maybe he will feel the colors of El Tri, not like some others who are only going to travel and get paid.
