MLS is getting closer to being fully back in action and after the international break, some clubs could be the most benefited in football aspects, since teams called to be protagonists were simply not performing.
Here are five clubs that took the 18-day hiatus as extraordinary news and that will want to return with all the impetus and work accumulated in this period to improve performance.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Last place in the western conference, with a game seven won and after receiving a 3-0 beating against Colorado Rapids.
Although they are not the main candidates to star in the league, their terrible start is surprising and obviously any hiatus was going to fall wonderfully.
One of the most irregular clubs so far this tournament is the box of Carlos candle, since they accumulate two victories, two draws and three defeats.
Los Angeles FC is in position 10 of the Western conference and they simply do not achieve stability in performance, so the pause will serve to improve concepts and recover 100% to Carlos candle.
Case very similar to that of The Angels is that of Inter Miami, who with Phil Neville on the bench do not find the answers yet and maintain a deplorable record for the squad: two wins, two draws and four losses.
They are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference and needed a break to reaffirm some ideas that are not yet seen on the court.
It was known that they would be in a moment of transition, but Toronto it simply does not lift and they have only won one game of the seven they have played.
They are in the penultimate position of the Eastern conference and accumulated two consecutive defeats, so the break fell in an extraordinary moment.
The worst disappointment in MLS is, without a doubt, FC Cinicinatti, as they are in the last rung of the East with four defeats in six games, a victory and a draw.
The multi-million dollar reinforcements of Jurgen Locadia Y Brenner They do not end up working in this ambitious project and other key elements with Allan Cruz, Luciano Acosta and Ronald Matarrita do not manage to make a great team work.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply