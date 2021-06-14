The summer of 2021 is full of football on all sides with the best national teams in action. The week could not have started in a better way with five real matches between the Eurocup and the America’s Cup, one after the other. Without a doubt the best plan for any football fan and the best excuse not to leave home.
Below we show you the agenda for this Monday with the five great games that we will have ahead in the next 24 hours.
Monday’s day starts with the duel between Scotland and the Czech Republic corresponding to group D, in which England beat Croatia 1-0. Scotland can be one of the great revelations of this European Championship and more so considering that the best third parties qualify for the last 16.
The second game of the day will be the one that faces the national teams of Poland Y Slovakia in which will be the first game of the group E. Poland aspires to be second in the group, or in his case one of the best third, and in a classification where the goals are going to be so decisive, the team entrusts its great scorer, Robert Lewandowski.
The fourth day of the Eurocup closes with the other match of the group E, Spain – Sweden. The Spanish team is the favorite to be first in the group but it comes with a team of young players with little experience in this type of tournament. Meanwhile, Sweden should fight with Poland for second place, and today they will have to play without two of their main players, Kulusevski and Svandberg, both down after testing positive for Covid-19.
The selections of Argentina and of chili will be in charge of opening the B Group, a duel between two teams that aspire to be champions and for both teams it is very important to start the championship on the right foot. Argentina’s debut means that we will also see Messi’s debut in the competition.
Monday’s day closes at dawn with the debut of Paraguay Y Bolivia in this America’s Cup. Together with Argentina, Chile and Uruguay they are part of the B Group and in principle they will be the ones that will play the fourth place for access to the quarterfinals.
