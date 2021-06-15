Stephanie Ramos | Jun 14, 2021 Pablo Falcones | Jun 15, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 13, 2021

After its devaluation in December 2020, in which it was valued at just 8 million, the performances of the Mexican made him gain specific weight within the squad and internationally.

Although its historical maximum is 20 million Between 2013 and 2014, being the benchmark in the MLS is worth it to be a beloved player in the market and continue to be one of the most expensive Mexicans in history.

At 30, he still has a long way to go to reposition himself among the most expensive Mexicans on the market.

With 45 million euros in the market, Hirving holds the first position on this list after his first season as the undisputed holder of the Napoli, in addition to being the face of the Mexican team at the helm.