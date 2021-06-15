It’s here. A new analysis of the last test of the circuit arrives World Padel Tour from the hand of ‘The Sleepyhead’ from AS newspaper Y ‘Improve your paddle‘, the technician’s specialized YouTube channel Manu Martin, with ‘The 5 keys to the Marbella Master ‘.

An exhaustive analysis of the last test of the professional circuit and that this time has up to four exceptional guests who will give the expert vision of the player. Carolina Navarro, Ceci Reiter, Cata Tenorio, Álvaro Cepero and Alberto Bote They review the highlights of the fifth round of 2021 and do so following the most important keys.

The victories of Galán and Lebrón Y Josemaría and Sánchez, the outdoor modality and much more in ‘The 5 keys of the Marbella Master’.