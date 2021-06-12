The Tigres UANL team has already forgotten the failure suffered in the previous tournament and now they will seek to collect revenge for it. Opening Tournament 2021. So far, his ‘bomb’ signing was that of Frenchman Florian Thauvin, who will join forces with his compatriot André-Pierre Gignac. For now we present you what they would be the 5 ideal signings for the feline group heading to the next contest.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
One of the greatest wishes of the Tigres team is to sign the footballer of the Blue Cross Machine Orbelín Pineda. The Mexican team would fall perfectly to the team led by Miguel Herrera. In each of the clubs he has been to, he has performed, so he is a player with good credentials and already proven.
Another element that would be a luxury reinforcement for the university team is Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón. The Chivas del Guadalajara footballer is the greatest desire of coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who will do everything possible to have him in his squad. So far, the negotiations are on the right track and this could be one of the best signings for the ‘U’.
Another element of Cruz Azul on the list, now it is the turn of the Mexican Roberto Alvarado. Today he is one of the best midfielders that the Machine and national football have. Undoubtedly, and to free up places for foreigners, if Monterrey bet on the services of ‘Piojo’ it would be a ‘bomb’ signing and that it would perform at the club.
One of the biggest ailments that Tigres had in the tournament that concluded was the defensive zone. Defenders with experience but with little speed caused big errors in the lower part of the field. That is why a recruitment that would attract attention would be that of Fernando Gorriarán, a Santos Laguna midfielder who can also fulfill defensive roles.
The footballer Yairo Moreno would be one of the ideal signings that Rayados de Monterrey would have. The lane of the Panzas Verdes del León is one of the best in his area. If the ‘Basque’ threw the house out the window and bet on his services, he would fall in love with the northern club.
Leave a Reply