The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to analyze their possible reinforcements to play the Opening Tournament 2021. So far, there have been few news regarding signings and the most recent was that of defender Héctor Moreno, who returns after having been in the Old Continent for years. Here we present to you which would be the ideal reinforcements for the group of La Pandilla.
One of the reinforcements that was about to reach the Rayados team was Tiago Volpi. The Brazilian goalkeeper was in deals with the top brass of the royal club, however, the negotiations did not finish to prosper. He was one of the best signings they could have given, in addition to the fans requesting it.
With the loss of play and the absence of a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori, forward Jonathan Rodríguez would be one of the ideal signings for Rayados. The attacker of the Blue Cross Machine He is still waiting for a European club to finish signing him, although the news does not arrive.
If Monterrey threw the house out the window and finished convincing those in long cement pants, it would make the perfect and scary pair with the ‘Twin’.
While it is true that he has not had his best year, Brian Lozano is closer and closer to returning to the courts after the injury that sidelined him throughout the season. The ‘Egg’ will return with the batteries on and more excited than ever to have a good tournament with Santos Laguna. Without a doubt, he would be one of the bombshell signings and the best for Monterrey.
Another of the footballers who would fit in perfectly with coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre’s set up would be Luis Romo. The midfielder and national team is one of the best players of the moment. His quality and refined technique make him one of the most attractive in and out of Mexican soccer.
There is no doubt that the best signing that would make all Rayados fans very happy is that of goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco. For two tournaments they have requested it, and after the loss of Hugo González, the public has clamored for the signing of the Mexican goal. Although, realistically, it seems difficult that he can return, at least not for now, to Monterrey.
