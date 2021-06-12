It’s barely two weeks since the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 of Liga MX concluded and there are still several weeks left for the start of the Apertura 2021, but there are already several teams that are beginning their preseason, while others are still on vacation because they had greater participation during the previous contest.
In the case of the current Mexican soccer champion, Cruz Azul, it is two weeks since he was crowned, but since then his board of directors has been working on structuring the squad for the next tournament.
From the beginning they anticipated that they wanted to renew the entire squad, as long as each of the players wanted, for now, only Elijah Hernandez has caused loss to León, Guanajuato with the Panzas Verdes, and there is still no news officers of renewals or transfers in the celestial environment (only the renewal of Aldrete for a year), but they are already starting to cook, here we share some of the signings that the Machine should make to target the team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Why doesn’t Cruz Azul have a vote in the Liga MX owners’ assembly?
Since the departure of Guillermo Álvarez, Cruz Azul does not have a representative who can vote in the owners’ meeting
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Jesús Corona, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar and Ignacio Rivero would stay in Cruz Azul
The Cruz Azul team will continue with Pablo Aguilar, Jesús Corona, Ignacio Rivero, Adrián Aldrete towards the 2021 Apertura Tournament.
The multi-functional Uruguayan midfielder has been a true wild card for Juan Reynoso, took over the defensive bands and sometimes serves as a midfielder, the player was loaned from Xolos where he has a contract until December 2021.
But in order for it to stay in the capital, the cement board will have to validate the purchase option, which will surely be expensive, because its market value is 3.5 million euros, but they will have to do it if they do not want to take the disappointment of the fans.
A few weeks ago a rumor emerged that Raúl Ruidíaz was claimed by Cruz Azul, which does not sound far-fetched considering that Alvaro Davila Y Hector Lara were the ones who brought him to Mexican soccer where he scored 40 goals with Monarcas Morelia in two years, moreover, that both he and Reynoso They are Peruvian and there is a link there, however, and the great obstacle is the $ 8 million exit clause what do you have with him Seattle Sounders.
Regardless of this, it is something very complicated for the player to want to leave his life in the United States to return to the capital of the Aztec country when he once mentioned that security was a determining factor for him to leave for the neighboring country, in addition, that clearly the salary issue would also be important.
Everything seems to indicate that the Colombian’s cycle in the Sultana del Norte with the albiceleste shirt will come to an end, he still has one year left on his contract with the Monterrey team, but it seems that he will no longer enter into the plans of the Vasco Aguirre.
Practically since 2020 it has been losing prominence with the team and, at 33 years old, many could say that it is already old and is a cartridge left, but we all know the quality that characterized it during its best times, in the Machine it could have its last air in Mexican soccer and could reinvent itself.
At the end of 2019, many Mexican soccer teams wanted the services of the Ivorian forward, because of what he had done with the Gallos Blancos, one of the interested teams was Cruz Azul who seemed to be recruiting him, but Rayados appeared and won them the signing until summer 2024.
However, a year and a half since his arrival has not been what was expected and with Antonio Mohamed Y Javier Aguirre He has played very little and it seems that it will continue, it would be a great move for the Machine to get at least one loan for a year to see if it could work on his team.
Kanu, the 24-year-old Brazilian central defender was very close to having arrived as a reinforcement for the Machine at the beginning of the year, but the signing fell, now, with the doubt of the continuity of Pablo AguilarIt will be important to look for alternatives in the central.
At present, the Botafogo He was relegated to the Second Division in Brazil and the price of his card has decreased, since he has a contract with the club until December 2022, reopening negotiations could lead to a successful conclusion this time.
Leave a Reply