But in order for it to stay in the capital, the cement board will have to validate the purchase option, which will surely be expensive, because its market value is 3.5 million euros, but they will have to do it if they do not want to take the disappointment of the fans.

Regardless of this, it is something very complicated for the player to want to leave his life in the United States to return to the capital of the Aztec country when he once mentioned that security was a determining factor for him to leave for the neighboring country, in addition, that clearly the salary issue would also be important.

Practically since 2020 it has been losing prominence with the team and, at 33 years old, many could say that it is already old and is a cartridge left, but we all know the quality that characterized it during its best times, in the Machine it could have its last air in Mexican soccer and could reinvent itself.

However, a year and a half since his arrival has not been what was expected and with Antonio Mohamed Y Javier Aguirre He has played very little and it seems that it will continue, it would be a great move for the Machine to get at least one loan for a year to see if it could work on his team.

At present, the Botafogo He was relegated to the Second Division in Brazil and the price of his card has decreased, since he has a contract with the club until December 2022, reopening negotiations could lead to a successful conclusion this time.