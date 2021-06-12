The Chivas del Guadalajara will have to start the Opening Tournament 2021, since a bad start could cause the premature departure of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, to whom the rojiblancos managers gave a vote of confidence. That is why the ‘King Midas’ analyzes what would be his reinforcements towards the coming semester. Here we present what they would be The 5 ideal signings for the Guadalajara club.
Although it is true that for a season the manager Ricardo Peláez Linares has been searching hard for the national team, for one reason or another, the signing has not finished prospering.
The Tuzos del Pachuca do not lower their pretensions and seek the amount of 6 million dollars for their services, an exorbitant figure that the rojiblancos do not have. However, no one doubts that it would be a good hire.
Another of the players who would fall as pearls in the whole of the Sacred Rebaño is Orbelín Pineda. The footballer of the Blue Cross Machine It has been claimed by Ricardo Peláez, however, once again the high cost of his signing has been the impediment. Nowadays it is more probable that the selected one signs in some group of the north.
Can you imagine Guillermo Ochoa being a goalkeeper for Chivas? Well, this is not a crazy idea, since at the time, the rumor of the club’s interest in getting the services of the goal was heard Americanist. Today a reinforcement of this type under the three sticks would be a lot, since it is what Chivas needs, security in the goal.
While it is true that he continues to try his luck in the Old Continent, the Mexican player Diego Lainez would fit into the set of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich. An element with ease and good technique would be what describes the Aguilas del América youth squad, although, for the moment, the idea seems distant.
The defender César Montes de Rayados de Monterrey would make a good dumbbell in the defense with Hiram Mier. Two Mexican elements, with similar physical and soccer characteristics, would be a wall in the lower part of the field, which is the one that was most weakened in the tournament that ended.
