Benjamin Guerra | Jun 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 11, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Jun 12, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 11, 2021

In the event of a departure from Richard Sanchez, his arrival could become a priority for the institution and cover the mixed midfielder who accompanies Pedro Aquino.

The end of the Xeneize is one of the highest values ​​in Argentina, with a market in Europe and covers one of the most needy areas in America.

The exchange would not be a bad option, beyond the extraordinary state of form with which Roger closed in America.

Due to relationships with Tijuana, youth, quality and price, one of the best alternatives could be Vladimir Loroña, focused on the pre-Olympic team and that could put pressure on the right side of the Eagles.

The good relationship with Santos Laguna and the theme Renato Ibarra they would be determining factors in this operation, one that would make the América central one of the most solid in Mexican soccer.

The wingers are the least solid areas in the squad, so the Betis forward would be one of the best efforts that the azulcrema team could make this summer.