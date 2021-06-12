América continues with the preparation of the squad for the Opening 2021 and so far two official additions have already been announced: Miguel Layún Y Fernando Madrigal, who on paper came to cover the left-handed side and improve the spare parts in the middle sector.
It is not a secret that the signings do not excite Americanism and it is not yet clear if they can be considered as true reinforcements, so below we list the five possible players who could be the ideal additions for America this season.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The 5 ideal signings for Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
The signings that would work with Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Chivas could return to the youth squad as one of his signings for the Apertura 2021
The Chivas del Guadalajara team seek to make the services of their youth squad player Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, who is a member of the Toluca team.
Luis Romo, from debuting “great” with Quéretaro to being the best soccer player in Liga MX
Luis Romo was named the best player of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX
The least necessary by the number of midfielders so far is Fernando Gorriarán; However, he is a decisive, versatile player and would come from Orlegui Group, company where it is assigned Renato Ibarra.
In the event of a departure from Richard Sanchez, his arrival could become a priority for the institution and cover the mixed midfielder who accompanies Pedro Aquino.
In the fans, little value was given to the rumor that circulated about an exchange of players with Boca Juniors, where the protagonists were Cristian Pavon Y Roger Martinez.
The end of the Xeneize is one of the highest values in Argentina, with a market in Europe and covers one of the most needy areas in America.
The exchange would not be a bad option, beyond the extraordinary state of form with which Roger closed in America.
Jorge Sanchez he should not continue his assured place in the starting position and a reinforcement from the right back should be a priority.
Due to relationships with Tijuana, youth, quality and price, one of the best alternatives could be Vladimir Loroña, focused on the pre-Olympic team and that could put pressure on the right side of the Eagles.
With the probable departure of Emanuel Aguilera, the Americanist directive should consider bringing a defender of guarantees and nowadays not many better ones to Matheus Doria.
The good relationship with Santos Laguna and the theme Renato Ibarra they would be determining factors in this operation, one that would make the América central one of the most solid in Mexican soccer.
The latest rumor is one of the most interesting for America, since Cristian Tello could be in the orbit of Striped Y Eagles, so it would mean an extraordinary signing for the needs of azulcremas.
The wingers are the least solid areas in the squad, so the Betis forward would be one of the best efforts that the azulcrema team could make this summer.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply