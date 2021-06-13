Monday, June 14. Namely, morning. That is the date from which the Spanish team makes his debut in this European Championship, against Sweden. Will be on The Cartuja of Seville starting at 9:00 p.m., and facing the game, Luis Enrique should take into account has the following aspects:
It is a very delicate matter and it will be necessary to be aware of during the entire tournament. The cases of Busquets and the false positive of Diego Llorente are the clearest examples. From one day to the next there may be an outbreak and that is why it is important that Luis Enrique and his family keep the utmost caution, and more so with the preceding this week
After all, playing a tournament of these characteristics in your own country always affects you. It can become an added pressure to win, and more so now that after a year we will be able to see people in the stands again. If that is managed well, on the other hand, it is a plus for the team that can carry it in this first phase at least.
In the absence of Kulusevski and especially Ibrahimovic, Isak becomes the great threat of the rival. He is well known around here, after a couple of years at Real Sociedad. He is a player with a lot of scope but at the same time he is very skilled and who stands out perfectly, so he is quite complete and has weapons that provide many solutions to his team in attack.
It is one of the characteristics of many of the Nordic teams, and with Sweden it was not going to be an exception. Many of their players are very physical and that weapon cannot go unnoticed by our players, who will have to be very alive in the balls in the spaces and attentive to the air power in the set pieces especially.
The Spanish team does not usually start the big championships well in general. Without going any further, the 2010 World Cup that ended up winning began with a defeat against Switzerland (0-1) and Euro 2012, which also rose, with a draw against Italy (1-1). In Brazil 2014, a scandal defeat against the Netherlands (1-5) and in the last European Championship, an agonizing victory against the Czech Republic (-1). In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, ours did not go beyond the draw against Portugal after Cristiano’s hat-trick (3-3). You have to change that trend
