After we were unable to enjoy national team football last summer, this year we were all looking forward to seeing the best national teams battling each other for glory and to bring their country the champions cup. This year both the Eurocup and the America’s Cup have coincided, therefore, football lovers have a hard time leaving home if it is not to watch a game in a bar.
Every day there are great games and today could not be an exception, since we have three exciting Euro Cup matches and one that opens the America’s Cup.
It is the first game we can enjoy today, and what a game. The two teams will face each other for being the leader of their Eurocup group. The English come with a brood of young players who promise to dominate world football for years, but right now they have not proven ready, and Croatia will not make it easy for them, as seen in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.
A priori, it may seem like a less important game, but let’s not forget that the best third-party teams also qualify in the Eurocup. For this reason, this match is vital for either team to continue dreaming of a pass to the next round, if they are here it is on their own merits.
The last match of the Euro Cup today is the one between the Netherlands and Ukraine. A priori Holland is the favorite, but Ukraine is a very well built team by Shevchenko and will not make it easy for him to orange. De Jong and Depay will be key to beating Zinchenko and Yarmolenko’s Ukraine.
To end this day so football fanatic there is no better way than to do it with a match of the canarinha in the America’s Cup. seeing Brazil is always synonymous with spectacle, and if Neymar is there, even more so. The Brazilians will face a humble but proud Venezuela to start the South American championship well.
