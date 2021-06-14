Sunday. The clock strikes 5.30 p.m. Carlos Patricio BM, a 52-year-old resident of MazarrónHe goes into one of the bars of the Club de Regatas de Bahía, where he orders a beer. Then another. When he takes the last sip, he says goodbye. “I’ll come over to pay you,” he says to the waiter. Then he leaves the restaurant and heads to the Port area, where he continues in the afternoon at the El Muelle cafeteria. At one point, he gets angry at the bar and makes xenophobic comments. “All the Moors should be dead”, shouts. Y discuss with Youanes Blal, a 39 year old Moroccan who is having a few drinks with friends. The trouble passes and Carlos Patricio goes home, where he changes his clothes. At 10:30 p.m., he returns to the same bar wielding a gun. Hit four shots. The first, on air. The other three, to the chest of Youanes.

Panic spreads among the neighbors who witness the scene. People run from one place to another. Screams and uproar are heard. Carlos Patricio, with the gun still in his right hand, leaves the place as if nothing had happened. The security cameras in the area record it. When the sirens of the Police and the Civil Guard begin to sound, the gunman begins to run along the shore of the Puerto beach. Run away with the sole purpose of not being stopped.

The detainee will appear today, predictably, before a Totana court, which will decide if the alleged perpetrator enters prison



The agents and the ambulance arrive at the scene. According to several witnesses, a Moroccan boy who is at the scene points out to the troops the place where the perpetrator of the crime has left. Two municipal policemen do not think twice and run after him, who does not drop the gun. At one point, when one of the police officers is about to catch up with him, the alleged perpetrator turns around and points the firearm at him. Cash is thrown into the sand in the dark to clear the gunman’s target. A few seconds later, Carlos Patricio decides to keep running. The agents chase him again, until one of them catches up with him, pounces on him and manages to snatch the weapon from him, several witnesses report.

Alterations and threats



While both agents of the Local Police put the shackles on the alleged perpetrator of the shots, the wounded young man lies unconscious at the scene. The toilets are not long in coming and He was immediately transferred to the Hemodynamics Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia, in a “very serious” condition, confirm the health workers. There the doctors intubate the victim and do everything possible to save his life. Before long, Jouanes’ body can’t take it anymore. The three bullet wounds to the chest have caused irreversible injuries. Go dead.

Youanes Blal received three bullet wounds in the chest area when he was in a place on the seafront



The event produces a great commotion among the residents of Puerto de Mazarrón. The agents transfer the detainee to the premises of the Civil Guard barracks in the coastal town, which is in charge of the proceedings and the investigation. Soon, members of the Judicial Police of the Benemérita arrive at the scene to collect all kinds of evidence. They check that the three rubble are on the ground and consult with their colleagues from Murcia, who inform them that Carlos Patricio has no police record, explain sources from the Armed Institute. Immediately afterwards, a test is carried out on the detainee in order to check if there are remains of gunpowder in his hands.

In the hours that follow, investigators focus their efforts on gathering as much information as possible to try to find out what has motivated Carlos Patricio to commit such a heinous crime. At the moment no hypothesis is ruled out, although everything points to a racist motive. This Monday, relatives and friends of Youanes gathered at the doors of the detainee’s house to cry out for “justice.” There were tense moments there when the detainee arrived at the place guarded by the agents, who searched his house. The concentrates attacked the police car with shouts of “murderer!”

The one arrested and the only accused for the death of the young Moroccan waits in jail to go to court for the murder. Sources of the investigation indicate that it will be today, predictably, when he appears in the courts of Totana. The magistrate will decide whether to order the detainee’s admission to prison.