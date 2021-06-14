The Spanish selection He made his Euro 2020 debut at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville against Sweden. The players of The Red They showed the same trend as in the last games, a lot of possession but with problems in front of goal. Spain was left without seeing a goal against Sweden and drew 0-0 in its first game of this European Championship and is second in group E with one point, like Sweden, for the three from Slovakia.
This is how Luis Enrique’s footballers played:
Unai Simon (5): After much speculation, Luis Enrique opted for the Athletic goalkeeper under the sticks. Although the Swedes had their chances, they only shot once on goal without disturbing Unai.
Marcos Llorente (7): Luis Enrique returned to bet on him as a right back and although he played a good game in that position, he is wasted. His best plays were running inside into space and not driving the ball. He saved a ball under sticks that could have been 0-1 for Sweden. He was one of those who finished the game in better shape.
Pau Torres (6): match with little work for the centrals. Sure back when the Swedes attacked but did not have to make major interventions. Relatively quiet match.
Laporte (6): the first part was more relaxed than the second. Alexander Isak gave him more of a headache although he emerged victorious in most of the duels. At the time of scar the ball from behind was the first reference.
Jordi Alba (8): he spent practically the whole game in the opposite field but his centers did not find a finisher. As in the case of Llorente, when he created the most danger was running into space and not with the ball at his feet. He was one of the most regular players during the 90 minutes.
Rodri (7): With a team as close as the Swedish, he could not shine but had decisive interventions to avoid the Swedish cons. Always well placed, he was the anchor of La Roja and he managed not to miss Busquets. In the aerial balls he fought with the Swedes and showed his power.
Koke (6): the midfielder was one of the best players of the match in the first half. Every time he joined from the second row, he created danger and was able to open the scoring. In the second half he went more unnoticed.
Pedri (6): he became the youngest player to debut for Spain in a European Championship. Pedri started the game with enthusiasm but it was deflated with the passage of the minutes. When he was best seen is playing more forward and looking towards the goal. In the final minutes he recovered and with people moving ahead he gave good passes.
Dani Olmo (7): He was one of the players with the most spark of La Roja. He had chances to open the scoring but he found a great Olsen. All the balls that fell on his feet he finished off.
Ferran Torres (5): the City player went from more to less, his game was inconsequential. Spain needed to open the field and Ferran ends up leaving on the inside. Of his grayer matches with the absolute.
Morata (4): The Juventus forward repeated the game against Portugal as the most advanced man and was absent, without intervening in the game. He missed the clearest chance of the match with all the goal for him only after a gift from Danielsson. In the second half he was more participatory but still at odds with the goal.
Substitutions
Pablo Sarabia: He came in eager to reactivate a fatigued Spain and put one more gear in the game. Still he had no fortune in front of goal.
Thiago: He came in to replace Rodri and played 5, giving more rhythm to the team.
Oyarzabal: He also came in eagerly and did not tire of asking for the ball. Much will but little effectiveness.
Gerard Moreno: he brushed the goal from the first second that he set foot on the field but Olsen thwarted all his attempts.
Fabian Ruiz: He entered in the 84th minute and did not have a great impact on the match or the result.
