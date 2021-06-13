The countdown is already underway to gold Cup and before the last three classified teams are known, in 90min we decided to remember who will be the candidates to win the Gold Glove of all participating teams.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
With the Olympic Games spliced and the probable call for Guillermo Ochoa As reinforcement, the arc of the Mexican team seems aimed at being defended by Alfredo Talavera.
In dispute with Rodolfo Cota Y Jonathan Orozco, the goal in the Gold Cup seems that it will not have the Chinese particular of Memo, although if for some reason it is not taken into account by Jaime Lozano, its place is assured with Gerardo Martino.
Everything seems aimed at the goal sub 24 of The Savior, Mario Antonio González Martínez, whoever defends the framework of the select this summer, who plays in the Alliance FC of his country.
Curaçao’s goal is well covered with Columbus Crew’s starting goalkeeper, Eloy Room, who is of Dutch origin and who at 32 has a long history, with the Vitesse of the Eredivisie as the main team.
The substitute goalkeeper of Manchester City aims to be the starting goalkeeper of the United States in the next Gold Cup, after a season of learning under the shelter of Ederson Moraes.
The Canadian team will line up Milan borjan most likely, the goalkeeper captain of the Red Star of Belgrade, 1.96 meters and 33 years old.
Martinique probably disputes a new edition of the Gold Cup with Loïc Chauvet as a starting goalkeeper. The 33-year-old goalkeeper who plays for the Franciscain Club from his homeland.
Keylor Navas will be one of the great figures, if not the greatest, in this edition of gold Cup, where he will arrive as one of the best archers in Europe at 34 years of age.
The Jamaican team is one of the most difficult to forecast, as they tend to alternate their starting goalkeepers; However, maturity may have formally arrived with Dillon Barnes, the English-born goalkeeper who played last season in the Burton albion of the League one In England.
The 28-year-old goalkeeper will be in charge of defending the Suriname goal, because although he ran out of minutes last season at Anderlecht in Belgium, Warner hahn he has a lot of experience in the Netherlands.
Unless summoned as reinforcement for the Olympic Games, Luis Lopez Fernandez He will be in charge of safeguarding the Honduran goal, after two years in the Real CD España of his local land, with 27 years and 1.81 meters high.
Probably the Granada team will align Jason Belfon as the starting goalkeeper in this Gold Cup, after two seasons with the W Connection in the first division of Trinidad and Tobago, 30 years old and 1.83 meters tall.
Everything points to the Panama goalkeeper, Luis Ricardo Mejia, will be the one who occupies the Panamanian arch in the next Gold Cup 2021, after his second year at Real CD España, a team from his home country.
The invited selection for this edition will be Qatar and with it the arrival of Saad Al-Sheeb to the gold gloves of Concacaf.
At 31 years old and 1.84 meters tall, Al-Sheeb defends Al Sadd’s goal in his country.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply