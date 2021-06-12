Platini: no to England to avoid playing at Christmas

Michel Platini’s fame spread throughout footballing Europe from the mid-1970s to 1987, the year he hung up his boots in the ranks of Juventus in Turin. But in the late 1970s, his future was about to change fate. In 1977, Valencia hired Marcel Domingo as their new coach, who began to filter an alleged interest in the services of the young French striker. Thus, the coach, together with Pasieguito, then the club’s technical secretary, and Manolo Mestre, traveled to Nancy to make the first contact to move on to a possible negotiation. Valencia’s idea was to unite the young French talent together with Mario Kempes. The first contact was negative for Valencian interests, since Nancy demanded high economic conditions, although the player fully agreed. Negotiations advanced, although the suiting clubs increased as the days went by: Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus … The Spanish press assured that the signing would be a matter of hours. But the negotiation was cut short. However, midway through the season, they were resumed with a view to a possible signing in the summer of 1978. But the anecdotal point of history is put by Levante. The Granota club organized a triangle with the presence of Nacional de Montevideo … and French Nancy, the team where Platini played, and made the French team sign a clause whereby the only match that the midfielder could play in Spanish territory was, precisely, the one belonging to said triangular. The Valencian directive took it as an atonement, but the image of Platini posing with falleras was an outcry in Valencia. The following year, with Platini already married, Valencia returned to the charge, but Nancy decided to wait until the 1978 World Cup in Argentina was over to calibrate their options. Platini’s good personal performance opens up new markets for him. Those already known are joined by two English teams, rather, Londoners and rivals: Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Christelle, Platini’s wife, convinces him and they decide to stand up to Valencia and try the English adventure. The problem comes when the player studies the calendars and realizes that he has to play on Christmas dates. He decides not to accept any offer from English football, continues at Nancy and signs a pre-contract with Inter Milan. In 1979, he changed Nancy for Saint-Etienne, where he remained until 1982, the year in which he signed as a new Juventus player. Inter? When Juve asked him if they were going to sign the French star, the Milanese team replied that they were no longer interested in him …