Daniela Darcourt continues with the program on her artistic development. Last Wednesday, June 9, he premiered chapter two of his docuseries That’s me.

In this episode, the interpreter of “Señor mentira” shows the incidents she experienced before the launch of the video for “You wrong with me”, an audiovisual production that was released with a low budget.

It also shows how Tony Succar he had to reorganize his schedules to fulfill his jobs with the sauce boat.

Also in this chapter, Daniela darcourt expresses all his emotion at his return to music after being away for two years. In addition, the friendly relationship with the singer Tito Nieves is seen.

In Esa soy yo, the Peruvian artist seeks for the public to approach her and learn about personal and intimate aspects.

Daniela Darcourt in her third year as a soloist

After being presented as the new jury of La Voz Perú, Daniela Darcourt shared a message after serving three years as a soloist in music.

“On June 8 like today, 3 years ago, I gave my first concert as a soloist. I remember that night like it was yesterday. That day everything happened to me, my wardrobe broke, the make-up artist who was going to attend me fell asleep and millions of other things that I will tell you some day, ”reads his Instagram post.

“I want to thank God, my saints, life, my family, my team, the people who crossed my path to show me the good and the bad of this, love, my fan clubs and all of you, ”he added.

