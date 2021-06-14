Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

On a regular basis, the independent industry offers us eye-catching titles with unique concepts. Without a doubt, one of them is Harold halibut, a project by the Slow Bros. studio, which attracts attention for good reason: it is developed with stop-motion and all its content is made by hand.

According to the details, Harold halibut is a title focused on the narrative that will offer us a story about friendship and life in a spaceship. It is not just any vehicle, it is the size of a city and is submerged in an alien ocean.

We will learn the story of Harold, a young laboratory assistant who helps Jeanne Mareaux, a scientist who has not given up and seeks a way to return to Earth. Everything will change when the protagonist discovers a world where the keys to return to his home planet are hidden.

Each title setting, its characters, and other details were crafted by hand. Slow Bros. uses all its material to record stop-motion scenes. Below is his new trailer that reveals gameplay:

