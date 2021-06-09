ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

Annalena Baerbock has evidently edited her résumé several times. A chronology works through the changes. Meanwhile, the leader of the Greens apologizes.

Berlin / Munich – Life holds many surprises in store. As a rule, however, the most important stages in a career can be classified relatively clearly – both in the chronological order and in the actual activity. The fact that Annalena Baerbock, who has recently been much scolded, is constantly fine-tuning her personal vita is neither reprehensible nor unusual: this should hardly distinguish her from most working citizens.

But they are nowhere near as much in the public eye as the Greens’ candidate for chancellor recently. And so the career of the Greens leader is meticulously scrutinized for possible missteps by both political opponents and the media. While Baerbock himself apologizes for the events that have come to light, a report deals with further manipulations that are said to have taken place in the life of the Annalena Baerbock.

Annalena Baerbock: her CV has been enriched with misleading information for years

This is how the world a list with further changes to “spice up” the profile of the candidate for Merkel’s successor a little. The case shows how much the politician, who has been working for her group for many years, is now in the focus – and this is inevitably linked to the political development of the Greens.

The 40-year-old herself has decided to apologize and says, looking at the misleading information in her résumé: “That was crap”. Baerbock explained to the German Press Agency (dpa): “I published my curriculum vitae in a concise and condensed manner and in the process involuntarily gave a misleading impression that I did not want to create,” says the candidate for chancellor designate from Alliance 90 and the Greens.

Annalena Baerbock during an election campaign for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. © Christian Schroedter / imago-images

Research of the world had shown, however, that Annalena Baerbock always made subsequent changes to her vita. Eight years ago, for example, a “scientific collaboration” at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) indicated in 2011 has only become a “traineeship”.

Baerbock beckons Merkel’s successor – from intern to chancellor?

A spokeswoman for the Greens commented on the portal: “In 2005, Ms. Baerbock completed a scientific internship at the institute over the summer months. That was initially wrongly translated, which is why the English term was later used. ”According to the report, there will be further adjustments over the years with regard to her academic career in Hamburg, London or Berlin. There were reductions and additions with regard to certain degree programs (2015 and May 2021).

The debate finally picked up speed with renewed post-processing on June 5, i.e. a few days ago: Annalena Baerbock had added a few details to her résumé on her website – or had it completed. It was mainly about membership in organizations. (PF)

