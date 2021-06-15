What is this?

MPVs have never been really hip, but they sold excellently. But little of that popularity remains, today we prefer an SUV to an MPV. At Ford, they are not yet ready to retire the Galaxy and the slightly slimmer S-Max and are trying to give them some commercial clout by equipping them with a hybrid powertrain – the self-charging type, so no PHEV. As with the Ford Kuga Hybrid, it is a 2.5 liter petrol engine that runs according to the more efficient Atkinson cycle, aided by an electric motor that lifts the system power to 190 hp. The lithium-ion batteries have a capacity of 1.1 kWh.

On paper, the Ford S-Max Hybrid consumes the same amount of fuel as the diesel version, while reducing CO2 emissions by up to 10%. This MPV is not really fast: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes more than 10 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 185 km/h. But if you opt for the ST-Line, you will get a sporty look.

The packaging of the Ford S-Max Hybrid is a lot better than that in the Ford Mondeo Hybrid, where the battery pack creates an ugly and impractical bulge in the trunk. Thanks to a re-routed exhaust line and liquid cooling for the batteries, the load floor of the hybrid MPV has remained flat. The maximum load volume of the Ford S-Max Hybrid is 2,200 liters, and large families can still opt for a seven-seat configuration.

What is changing?

The second-generation Ford S-Max no longer drives as sharply as its predecessor, but the compromise between driving dynamics and suspension comfort remains superior to that of most SUVs. The high seating position, the well-supported seats and the large glass sections provide the necessary serenity when eating the kilometres, but also for a winding Ardennes road, this monovolume does not turn around. The steering wheel reacts immediately and the body movements are limited, so that there is also some driving pleasure to be had.

Now this Hybrid drives less pleasant than the diesel versions. The hybrid powertrain of the Ford S-Max lacks fog and makes noise, especially due to the CVT-like steering of the otherwise excellent shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine therefore has to rev up to make some progress. Fortunately, there is a reasonable fuel consumption; we concluded the test week with an average thirst of 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers.

The technical basis remains excellent and the hybrid powertrain provides some added value, yet the Ford S-Max cannot hide the fact that it has been running for several years. Especially inside you can see that this MPV dates from 2015, a period when Ford was not immediately known for its delicate interiors. Although the facelift of 2019 managed to bring some order to the chaos, the plastics are too hard, the button layout too old-fashioned and the display of the displays hopelessly dated.

Conclusion?

The Ford S-Max Hybrid can hardly hide its age, yet this MPV is an excellent alternative to a hipper, but less practical and less dynamic driving SUV. The hybrid powertrain lacks punch and sounds unpleasant, although there is a limited fuel consumption in return.