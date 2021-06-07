D.his goal festival at Manuel Neuer’s 100th international match and a first small fan comeback has aroused the desire for the European Football Championship. The captain Neuer, annoyed by the goal, was able to look forward to a lively 7: 1 (5: 0) against build-up opponents Latvia in his goal on Monday evening, which, however, has nothing to say for the hammer start in the first group game against France in a week.

Then Joachim Löw and the national team face the world champion with world-class players like Kylian Mbappé or Antoine Griezmann in Munich and no longer against nameless sparring partners like Latvia’s goal scorer Aleksejs Saveljevs (75th) or the helpless goalkeeper Roberts Ozols.

The 1000 admitted spectators in the Düsseldorf arena had their fun in the performance of the DFB selection, which was allowed to combine and score to their hearts’ content in the offensive staging of Löw’s EM system with a defensive triple chain. Robin Gosens opened the scoring with his first international goal (19th minute).

Müller with the goal comeback

Ilkay Gündogan (20th), Thomas Müller with his goal comeback in the DFB team after three years (27th), Serge Gnabry (45th), Timo Werner (50th) and Leroy Sané (76th) followed suit. The goal of the strong Kai Havertz was counted as an own goal by goalkeeper Ozols (39th).

35-year-old Neuer made his biggest appearance before kick-off when he stepped onto the lawn through a line of teammates and supervisors. In the 100th international game, he was happy about his 69th win – but the 43rd to nil was denied him as a gift. But for him it only counts at the European Championships. “I bet on a clear 6-0 win”, the record international player and TV expert Lothar Matthäus said on RTL – and was almost right in the end.

The DFB-Elf started the game offensive and implemented the tactical guidelines of the national coach, who was leaving after the EM. This ordered Müller and Havertz together in the starting line-up. Gnabry completed the top. On the defensive, as in the 1-1 match in the first international match during the preparations for the European Championship against Denmark, Löw relied on a three-way chain, which he is also planning for the first group game on June 15 in Munich against world champions France. Mats Hummels, Antonio Rüdiger and Matthias Ginter spent – like Neuer – a largely peaceful evening in optimal external conditions.

Shortly before the wonderfully played goal to 3-0, the goalkeeper drove his front men forward with a triple “speed, speed, speed”. However, this was actually not necessary. All eleven players who were on the pitch strongly recommended themselves for a starting line-up against the French. Müller (1st) and Havertz (2nd) set the first accents in the first 120 seconds before the team needed a few minutes to find and consolidate.

But then it got very fast and sometimes spectacular, with plays worth seeing, effective finishes and great goals. Above all, Chelsea professional Havertz embodied self-confidence and wit par excellence. This was “at the moment carried by a wave of euphoria” and could give a lot to the team with his quality and his skills, “Löw said shortly before the game.

The winning goal scorer from the Champions League final against Manchester City (1-0) shone with his technical skills in the tightest of spaces, convinced as a preparer and executor and was allowed to rest in the second half. His London club colleague Werner came for him. The recently criticized Leroy Sané replaced his Munich teammate Gnabry. The competition fueled by Löw did not have a negative impact on the German game. Sané had the 7-0 on foot after 65 minutes, but shot narrowly past after preliminary work by Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos.

The veteran Kroos played again for the first time after his corona infection. The Real Madrid midfielder was late for the training camp in Seefeld. While Müller met again in the national team’s jersey for the first time in more than three years and the 1-1 draw against Spain on March 23, 2018, Werner only ended a brief lull in goals, but looked relieved and happy after the 6-0.

For a short time in the afternoon, a corona case caused a stir among the Latvians. But shortly before the game, the Latvian federation gave the all-clear so that the game – luckily for the German fans – could kick off. After an hour, Löw decided to make a triple change and brought in Niklas Süle (for Rüdiger), the Freiburg surprise man Christian Günter (for Gosens) and Emre Can (for Gündogan). Neuer was annoyed about the goal, but Sané restored the old distance shortly afterwards.