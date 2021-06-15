When Apple first omitted the CD player in new laptops, everyone thought they were crazy. Now, several years later, you probably can’t even remember the last time you used a CD in your computer. Will we also look back on this choice of Tesla in a few years? The top of the steering wheel is missing on the new Tesla Model S; so he is no longer around. The first new models with the new Tesla steering wheel have been delivered and the first video has appeared.

So, does it work?

This is the first video we came across, we have to drive it ourselves to make a final judgment. In the video, it seems that the steering ratio is not very different from a normal car with a round steering wheel – the driver has to change gear regularly. It goes well with normal driving, but with quick corrections it seems to us that you still run into limitations. You would miss a evasive action or a countersteering movement.

At first glance it doesn’t look like an improvement over a round handlebar. The driver also seems to accidentally honk every now and then. Tesla’s new steering wheel is often referred to as a “yoke.” This is the term they use in the aviation world for the steering wheel of an airplane. The steering wheel of an airplane does not have to make many turns, because there are no roundabouts in the sky. There it is therefore very logical to have a yoke, so that you can view the counters over the wheel.

An F1 car has it too, what’s the problem?

The argument many people use is that F1 cars and other racing devices also have half steering wheel. This comparison is not entirely valid, because the transmission from the steering wheel to the wheels of these cars is completely different. Half a turn of an F1 steering wheel translates into much more steering angle than a road car. In the video below you can see Tesla’s new steering wheel in a Model S Plaid.

This is how Tesla’s new steering wheel drives