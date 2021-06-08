D.he US electric car manufacturer Tesla and one of its key executives will go their separate ways. Jerome Guillen, who held senior positions at Tesla for over ten years, left tech billionaire Elon Musk’s group on June 3. Tesla shared that late Monday with.

The former Daimler manager came to Tesla in 2010 and was most recently responsible for the heavy truck business, in which Musk has great hopes. Previously, he headed Tesla’s entire automotive division.

For years, the Frenchman was considered one of the key figures behind Tesla’s successes in its mission to bring electric mobility to the mass market. Until his departure, Guillen was one of four top managers at the helm of the company, of which only CFO Zack Kirkhorn and Drew Baglino, who heads the drive and energy technology division, remain in addition to CEO Musk. In the message, Tesla thanked Guillen for his services and wished him all the best in his future career.

Tesla also announced a change in its product range on Monday: The electric car pioneer is no longer pursuing the high-performance ‘Plaid +’ version of the Model S, according to CEO Elon Musk. “Plaid + is exposed”, wrote Musk on Twitter. It is dispensable because the basic ‘Plaid’ model is “just so good”. The delivery of the e-car, which according to the car manufacturer can reach a top speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour, was postponed by a week from June 3rd to June 10th, as the vehicle still needs “another week of fine-tuning” according to Musk . The model has a range of between 630 and 660 kilometers and accelerates from zero to 100 in two seconds.