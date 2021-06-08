Shanghai (DPA) deliveries rebounded from US electric car maker Tesla in China in May, compared to April – when production was temporarily suspended for maintenance. And Bloomberg News reported today, Tuesday, that analysts are watching the situation, though, to determine whether a streak of bad publicity will translate into a drop in demand in the coming months. Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed today, Tuesday, that electric vehicle leader “Tesla” delivered 33,463 homemade cars last month, compared to 25,845 in April. Of the total in May, 11,527 cars were exported, compared to 14,174 cars shipped abroad in April, mostly to Europe.

Looking at the cars that entered the domestic Chinese market alone, deliveries rose by 88% in May compared to April. With Tesla taking orders online and delivering vehicles directly to buyers – bypassing traditional dealerships – the deliveries reflect the demand that preceded a high-profile protest at the Shanghai Auto Show in mid-April and a slew of incidents that soured public opinion about the company. Headquartered in California. Tesla representatives in China declined to comment on the report last week.