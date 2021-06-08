Charlotte Caniggia made furious claims to the jury of The ShowMatch Academy (El Trece, at 21) and Carolina Pampita Ardohain came out to defend herself with the tip caps: “You are rude and disrespectful”, he said, among other very harsh qualifiers.

The scandal began in the preview and continued, increasingly spicy, after the performance in which Charlotte played Amy Winehouse in the round of imitations of famous singers that takes place in the Marcelo Tinelli cycle.

“It’s Amy, she’s incredible!” Exclaimed Marcelo Tinelli as Charlotte entered her, and congratulated the characterization, hairstyle and wardrobe team.

In addition, he asked about the conflictive exit of his brother Alex from the competition of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), where the jury disqualified him for not having appeared at the elimination gala last Sunday.

“What happened to your brother, did they crack him?” Marcelo Tinelli wanted to know. “No, they didn’t crack him, he quit,” Charlotte replied.

Afterwards, the young Caniggia introduced Ayelén Paleo as her personal trainer. Marcelo consulted her about the exercise routine she is practicing and she made everyone laugh with her reply: “We went for a walk, me little by little. I’m not used to training, Marce.”

The driver brought up the subject of a poll she had done on Instagram asking her followers if the Academy jury is “shit.” And then the good vibes ended.

“I was mad, Marce, sorry,” Charlotte said. But he continued with his complaint: “I think they could have been nicer to me,” he said in reference to the criticism made of his participation in the previous gala.

And in reference to the members of the jury, he highlighted: “It’s not that I don’t like them, but I didn’t like the sober tone in which they spoke to me.”

Memories, she remembered that she had marked “that it was vintage, that it was bad.” “They did not rescue anything good …”, he lamented.

Faced with Tinelli’s question about that return to Charlotte, Pampita shot: “I don’t remember anything, it went unnoticed.” “You better not remember,” Charlotte retorted.

Charlotte imitated Amy Winehouse

After the performance in which Charlotte Caniggia imitated Amy Winehouse, the jury returned and far from calming the tension between her and Pampita, the discussion became fierce.

When Marcelo Tinelli warned that the relationship between Pampita and Charlotte was very bad after Caniggia’s brief stint as a panelist for Ardohain, the jury member complained to the participant: “It is always better to say everything at once, get it out of the way and speak in person, not say things so long after on a TV show.”

“I will bank it if you tell me to my face, I have nothing to hide. We are two women of great character,” he stood. And as for the scores for the performance on the track, it was lapidary.

“You are rude”

“This is not a kindergarten where we have to highlight what things he did well, this is a super TV show. I feel like we don’t treat anyone badly, ”said Pampita. “Well, you, look at it and you’ll see that you treat people badly,” Charlotte retorted.

Far from being intimidated, Pampita went for more: “You can not be in a competition and not bank the return,” he told the participant. You dance horrible, horrible, you are in your worst season and I feel like you are not rehearsing at all “

Charlotte wanted to cut him off by telling him to put the score and voila. It was the comment that infuriated Pampita.

“You are disrespectful and rude for saying that we are shit. For saying that I do not like your dance, I am not disrespectful. Here, my love, for how polite you are,” she closed and cast her vote with the score, which in this round it is secret.



Charlotte vs. the jury

Not only against Pampita Ardohain did Charlotte Caniggia fight last night. With the other members of the jury he also had his crosses.

When it comes to returns, Angel De Brito He gave it 6 points and considered that “Charlotte has a lot to give, but she needs more confidence in herself and work more.”

“Don’t come as your ass as you are now. Make it cool because people love you and want to have fun with you,” the journalist warned him.

Charlotte’s singing coach disagreed with De Brito, who questioned the participant’s voice while she judged it to be very similar to Amy Winehouse’s.

Then, Charlotte lashed out complaining to Marcelo Tinelli that “Others sang like the ass and all those who sing in English seem Chinese, but they (the members of the jury) keep their mouths shut, and they throw shit at me. They don’t like me, Marce, they don’t say anything positive to me.”



When the conductor asked her to name the ones who sing badly and get good scores, she pointed to Cande Ruggeri and Mario Guerci.

“It hurt me what they did to me”

Jimena Barón told Charlotte Caniggia: “I would save the words denigrate and mistreat it for other things. It is an exaggeration. I don’t like what is happening. It can suck you an egg, as you say, but we are the jury and we have to give an opinion on what you do “. That said, he rated it 5 points.

“Treat me well, and I’ll be fine,” Caniggia continued, while Hernán Piquín tried to calm her down. “She thinks our return is disrespectful, but it is not. She thinks we mistreated her, but we are giving returns.

“They treat other participants well, they talk to them in a normal way. They kill me. There are ways and means to say things. It hurt me what they did to me,” Charlotte insisted.



As for the performance, Piquín told him: “You came angry and that played against you. Also, when you start to look sexy, you are ashamed and you go inside. You have to come with a different attitude.” His grade for Charlotte was 5. Thus, in total, he garnered 16 points.

“Next time, I’m going to come more calmly, Marce,” Charlotte Caniggia promised Tinelli before retiring from the track where she fought with everyone.

