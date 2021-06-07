Black Panther: Wakanda will forever show how the nation will interact with the outside world after the end of the first installment. At the moment, there are no details about the plot because the tape is in pre-production, but there are speculations about it.

After Tenoch Huerta’s participation as one of the main villains was announced, The Illuminerdi postulated that the actor would play Namor, the king of Atlantis and one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters.

Namor has been a hero and antagonist in the House of Ideas. Photo: Marvel Comics

It should be noted that the appearance of the character in the film has been reported by different media for two years. According to a report by We Got This Covered, the character will have an antagonistic role in the story and will face the entire nation of Wakanda.

“According to our sources, the same ones who told us that the real Mandarin will appear in Shang-Chi and Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, which were later confirmed by Marvel. The studio has chosen Namor as the main antagonist of Black panther 2″ Said the outlet.

The film will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Photo: composition / Marvel Studios

“The details of his role are still unclear, but as we said earlier, the sequel will see him trying to take control of Wakanda and become its ruler. ”, detailed the site specialized in news.

Who is Namor?

Created by Bill Everett, Namor made his official debut in Marvel Comics # 1 in 1939. The ‘Avenging Son of Atlantis’ is the offspring of a terrestrial being and an aquatic mother, endowed with superhuman strength and the power to fly.