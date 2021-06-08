Tennis | Surprising name Tamara Zidashek advanced to the French Open semi-finals

The Slovene has previously only reached the second round in the grand slams.

Tennis women ranked 85th on the world list Tamara Zidanšek continued his dream tournament wonderfully as he made his way to the semi-finals of the French Open singles. Zidanšek, 23, made history at the same time: she is the first Slovenian female player to reach the semifinals in a grand slam tournament.

Zidansek knocked out the 33rd-placed Spanish player in the semi-finals of the tournament Paula Badosan chapters 7–5, 4–6, 8–6.

“I’m so, so happy to be in the semifinals,” Zidansek, who previously only reached the second round of his career in grand slams, said.

Badosa has won more mass field games this season (17) than anyone else on the women’s WTA tour, but she lost the 3-0 lead first in the opening round and then three breaking balls to the 7-6 lead in the decisive third round.

“I knew this was going to be a tough fight. In the third round I managed to get in the mood and I felt better all the time and I fought really well, ”glad Zidansek, the happy winner.