Tennis | Rafael Nadal’s winning streak broke in the French Open, Novak Djokovic’s final from a four-hour match

As if climbing Mount Everest, Djokovic described the encounter.

Serbian Novak Djokovic advanced to the finals of the French Open tennis tournament by winning the men’s singles in Spain Rafael Nadalin in a semi-final stretch lasting more than four hours. The match, which started on Friday night, ended on Saturday in Finnish time.

Djokovic, who finished first in the tournament, came in four installments with the numbers 3–6, 6–3, 7–6 (7–4), 6–2.

The loss of the final place was a disappointment to third-placed Nadal, who was already hunting for the 14th French Open doubles championship in his career.

“It probably wasn’t my best day today, even though I fought. Sometimes it wins, sometimes it loses, ”Nadal, 35, told the media after the match.

Nadal has played 108 matches in the French Open over 16 years. He has lost only two of them in the past, according to the news agency AFP.

Djokovic, meanwhile, said he played “his best match in Paris ever” and praised his rival.

“It’s hard to describe in words Rafa (Nadal)’ achievements in the French Open. The amount of his winnings is incredible. His encounter here is like climbing Mount Everest, ”Djokovic, 34, described.

The marathon match between Nadal and Djokovic also tested French corona rules, according to which the night curfew starts at 11 pm However, the 5,000 spectators gathered in the auditorium were allowed to watch the end of the excitement play with an exception.

Djokovic will face Greece in the finals in Paris on Sunday Stéfanos Tsitsipásin, who placed fiveth in the tournament. The final place in the French Open is sixth for Djokovic and first for Tsitsipás.

Tsitsipás, 22, defeated Germany in the semi-finals on Friday Alexander Zverevin in five batches strictly 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 4–6, 6–3.

Djokovic won the French Open in 2016.