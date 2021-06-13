Tennis | Novak Djokovic won the French Open at the end of a thrilling play of more than four hours

Stéfanos Tsitsipás, who played the first grand slam final of his career, stretched the final into a five-round battle.

Fair four hours went into it, but eventually to Serbia Novak Djokovic managed to air his career as a token of the second French Open.

In Sunday’s men’s singles final, Djokovic knocked out the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipásin in a five-part stretched suspense play.

After the settlement ball, the 34-year-old Serb was surprisingly calm. He shook hands with his rival on the net and only raged after that to celebrate his first place.

The struggle, which ended in readings 6–7 (6–8), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4, eventually lasted four hours and 11 minutes.

“The atmosphere was electronic again. Nine hours of tennis for less than 48 hours was not easy for me mentally or physically, ”Djokovic said after the championship was resolved, referring to the semi-finals.

He defeated the 13-time French Open winner in a semi-final that began on Friday and stretched to Saturday’s side. Rafael Nadalin.

“These three days were very difficult for me, but I believed in my abilities and my game, and my dream came true,” Djokovic said.

Uransa Tsitsipás, who played the first grand slam final, took the first two sets in his name, but in the end the number one man on the world list turned the match for himself.

“It’s hard to win a title against a great player,” Djokovic praised his 22-year-old challenger.

Djokovic has now won 19 grand slam tournaments. He has won both major tournaments this year.

The most tournament wins, nine, he has achieved at the Australian Open, where he last celebrated in February. Djokovic has five places in Wimbledon and three in the US Open.

With his second French Open win, Serbi once again wrote his name in tennis history. No other male player has taken at least two wins in every four grand slam tournaments during professional tennis.

A similar achievement was achieved last time Rod Laver in 1969.

Of the players ahead of Djokovic in the number of grand slam tournament wins Roger Federer has fallen to number one in France and Rafael Nadal in Australia. Both have one more tournament win than Djokovic.