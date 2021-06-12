Tennis | Krejcikova crowned her dream tournament: defeated Pavlyutychenko in the French Open final

The full three rounds were scored in the match.

Czech Republic Barbora Krejcikova won the tennis French Open Women’s Doubles Championship. Krejcikova, who left the tournament as an unranked player, defeated Russia in the final Anastasia Pavlyuchenko 6–1, 2–6, 6–4.

The first two sets of the match were like night and day. Krejcikova dominated the opening round and Pavljutšenkova the second. When the second batch was 5-2, Pavlychenko’s thigh was treated for a long time and a tight bandage was put on it. Pavljutchenkova was able to continue, taking the second set, and in the third set, both reached feed-in breaks, but Krejcikova managed to take the decisive games.

Doubles The grand slam title is the first of a career for 25-year-old Krejcikova. He has previously celebrated two doubles and three mixed doubles championships in grand slam tournaments.

Pavlyutychenko also chased her first doubles championship in Paris at the value tournament level.

1st and 2nd place players in the French Open women’s singles tournament, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, dropped out of the tournament early on. Barty was injured, and Osaka withdrew due to mental causes and pressure.

Even before the tournament, the top three on the world list, Simona Halep, missed out of the tournament due to injury.