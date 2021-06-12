No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Krejcikova crowned her dream tournament: defeated Pavlyutychenko in the French Open final

by admin_gke11ifx
June 12, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The full three rounds were scored in the match.

Czech Republic Barbora Krejcikova won the tennis French Open Women’s Doubles Championship. Krejcikova, who left the tournament as an unranked player, defeated Russia in the final Anastasia Pavlyuchenko 6–1, 2–6, 6–4.

The first two sets of the match were like night and day. Krejcikova dominated the opening round and Pavljutšenkova the second. When the second batch was 5-2, Pavlychenko’s thigh was treated for a long time and a tight bandage was put on it. Pavljutchenkova was able to continue, taking the second set, and in the third set, both reached feed-in breaks, but Krejcikova managed to take the decisive games.

Doubles The grand slam title is the first of a career for 25-year-old Krejcikova. He has previously celebrated two doubles and three mixed doubles championships in grand slam tournaments.

Pavlyutychenko also chased her first doubles championship in Paris at the value tournament level.

1st and 2nd place players in the French Open women’s singles tournament, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, dropped out of the tournament early on. Barty was injured, and Osaka withdrew due to mental causes and pressure.

Even before the tournament, the top three on the world list, Simona Halep, missed out of the tournament due to injury.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Barcelona - Nantes live: Handball Champions Final Four today, live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.