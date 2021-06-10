Tennis | Barbora Krejčíková won the thrill play and advanced to the French Open final

In the final, Anastasia Pavlyutshenkova of Russia, who won her own semi-finals, will stand.

French in the open women’s singles semi-final on Thursday faced the Unranked Czech Barbora Krejčíková and 17. placed in Greece María Sákkari.

The match turned into a thrilling play of more than three hours, which was eventually won by Krejčíková excellent 7–5, 4–6, 9–7. It was also the first place in the women’s singles final of the Czech player’s career.

“I’ve always wanted to play a match like this. A challenging game where both sides play well, but only one can win, ”said Krejčíková in a post-match interview.

“Even if I had lost this match, I would still have been happy with myself. Fighting is always the most important thing. It is not just about gaming, but also about real life, ”Krejčíková added.

Krejčíková will face Russia in the women’s singles final on Saturday Anastasia Pavlyuchenko, who won Slovenia in their semi – finals Tamara Zidanšekin erin 7–5, 6–3.

The men’s singles semifinals will be played on Friday. Opposite are Serbian Novak ovioković (1) and Spain Rafael Nadal (3), and Stéfanos Tsitsipás (5) and Germany Alexander Zverev (6).