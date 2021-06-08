Tennis | 52nd time truthfully said – Pavljutshenkova finally to the grand slam quarterfinals

Paris

Russian Anastasia Pavljutshenkova reached the stage he had long chased in his career when he paved the way for tennis in the French Open semi-finals 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 9-7 victory over Kazakhstan Elena from Rybakina. Pavljutshenkova, 29, who made her first grand slam tournament entries in 2007, is now playing in the semifinals of the big tournament for the first time. The previous 51 attempts had ended in failure.

Pavljutshenkova, 32nd on the world list, rejoiced at the semi-finals, although the joy was confused by the fact that Rybakina is her doubles pair.

– The first grand slam semi-final, there are enough emotions here. It’s always hard to play against a friend, Pavljutshenkova said.

– I have always had the game in place, but mentally I am stronger now. I try to play more sensibly, and I do more work, he still thought about the factors behind the semifinals.

Pavljutshenkova plays the tournament’s top surgeon, Slovenia’s 85th on the world list Tamara Zidansekia against. Zidansek, 23, won the Spanish player in the semi-finals Paula Badosan chapters 7–5, 4–6, 8–6 and at the same time made history: she is the first Slovenian female player to reach the semi-finals in a grand slam tournament.