The traditional and delicious movement of the Canarian ball met with the defensive voracity of the Barça, to which was added a hit in attack as rare as shown by the 40 points achieved in the third quarter, a record number in the playoffs. Calathes He is already showing symptoms of recovery from the injury that prevented him from performing at his level in the final of the Euroleague, and other heavyweights like Mirotic, Gasoline, Higgins, Abrines or Davies they arrive rested for the appointment in the pavilion Santiago Martin, which will be filled with 1,000 spectators, as many as the current coronavirus protocol allows