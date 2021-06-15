ofAnna-Lena Schüchtle shut down

Scientists achieved a sensation in a Chinese research reactor: at 150 million degrees Celsius, they fused the nuclei of two atoms for ten seconds.

Sichuan / China – Last Friday was in the Chinese southwest province Sichuan the operation of the largest and most modern Fusion reactor of the Asian country. Nuclear fusion is considered a form of energy of the future, a fusion reactor should also be built in the Bavarian town of Penzberg (Merkur.de* reported).

Like state media now from the People’s Republic China report, there was a sensation right at the beginning of the work. The Scientists succeeded in something that has only rarely succeeded in the whole world: They did it, one Nuclear fusion maintain for ten seconds. This is remarkable in that it requires an enormous amount of energy.

China: 150 million degrees – researchers succeed in merging two atoms in a fusion reactor

Similar to two magnetic poles, the two positively charged collide Atoms from each other, which is why it takes a lot of heat to fuse their nuclei together. According to one report of ORF are in the new research facility in China with the help of an artificially generated magnetic field Temperatures of even more than 150 million degrees Celsius generated.

Because of this, the reactor also as “Artificial sun “ – actually reaches the innermost of the Sun but just a tenth of this temperature level. The principle: the hotter it is reactor the faster they move Atoms in it – and the greater the chance that they will meet by chance, thus making it one Nuclear fusion comes.

This is seen as a beacon of hope in the search for further sources of renewables Energiesthat would benefit electricity generation, for example. Because by merging the Atomic nuclei If an extraordinary amount of energy is released, this method could in the long term be a clean and climate-friendly alternative to Energy generation with the help of fossil fuels, since neither greenhouse gases would be released nor waste would arise.

Research: Nuclear fusion as a climate-friendly alternative to fossil fuels

Nuclear fusion is also being researched in Germany. This computer image shows the first plasma from the nuclear fusion research facility at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics in Greifswald. © Stefan Sauer / dpa

In addition, the Nuclear fusion as less controversial than about that Nuclear fissionas in conventional Nuclear power plants is practiced. Currently it is about the energy generation by Nuclear fusion but still a dream of the future. The municipality of Penzberg in Bavaria recently rejected the high-tech company that wanted to build the nuclear reactor *.

The problem: for the amalgamation of the Atomic nuclei is still way too much at the moment energy needed to generate the necessary heat. In reactors like that “Artificial Sun” in China to research scientist therefore about how the amount of energy can be kept as small as possible. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

